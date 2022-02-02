NC State unveils alternate basketball uniforms for Black History Month

The NC State men’s and women’s basketball teams will be sporting some new uniforms in honor of Black History Month, beginning with the men’s game against Syracuse tonight. They are pretty sharp, and lord willing, there’s some secret powers contained within. The men’s team needs that kind of help at this point.

Honoring Black Excellence with our partners at @adidas. Excited to wear these jerseys for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/JqOgCmEYga — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 2, 2022

(The announcement video for the women’s team shows the uniform’s details a bit better.)

I especially like the red around the bottom of the shorts—State should think about making that a permanent part of the uniforms next season. These are presumably part of a larger campaign among Adidas schools, though it appears NC State was the only one to make an unveiling today.

I’d like to see the team wear these more than once, but maybe that depends on how they play in ‘em. Who knows, maybe we’ll shock Syracuse into submission with our fancy pants. Worth trying, anyway.