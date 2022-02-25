NC State set to host impending disaster against UNC

The most frustrating thing about following NC State basketball in this century is that, regardless of who is the coach, this team always manages to be soft. Always. Across three coaches, just a total lack of pride.

This gets exposed in Chapel Hill every year, often to comedic effect, by a team that is well-versed in actually caring about basketball, and one that probably doesn’t need the better talent to emphasize the matter but does anyway.

Maybe this NC State team will care about correcting that, maybe it won’t. It doesn’t matter. And the nice thing nowadays is that I don’t have to care, don’t even need to pretend to care, because there’s a lot of other things I can be doing, like napping.

Ugh.