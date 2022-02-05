NC State’s offense struggles mightily in 69-57 loss to Notre Dame

I can safely confirm that that was a sporting event that happened. And what a time was had by all! It only took NC State six-and-a-half minutes to score its first bucket of the game, showcasing a level of futility that, frankly, is just not necessary. I could do without it completely.

Since every State game must follow the same formula for at least a while, the Pack woke up in the latter portion of the first half to cut what was a 21-4 deficit at the midway point of the period to 33-28 at halftime.

Four Factors ... NC State Notre Dame ... NC State Notre Dame eFG% 35.1 58.8 TO% 10.5 20.9 OR% 27.7 16.0 FTR 20.9 21.6

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF NC State 69 67 103.0 85.1 Notre Dame 57 67 85.1 103.0

State’s solid play carried over into the second half as the Pack took its first lead of the day on a Cam Hayes layup with 15 minutes remaining. NC State actually beat Notre Dame to the 40-point mark, which is not something I’d have figured when the score was 21-4. These guys are full of surprises!

Unfortunately, the Irish offense kicked it into overdrive to run away with the proceedings over the final 10 minutes.

NC State’s energy wasn’t great in general and the guys just didn’t have it offensively today. Dereon Seabron was 5-16 from the field while Jericole Hellems did not score, and State is not going to get away with those two guys being that bad.

Even with Terquavion Smith having another fine afternoon. At least he gave us a season highlight:

NC State is 10-14 overall and 3-10 in league play. A trip to Wake on Wednesday is up next.