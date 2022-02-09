 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: Wake Forest at NC State

New, 94 comments
By Steven Muma
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 Wake Forest at NC State Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Well, if we don’t win this one ... we’ll just try again next time.

Deacs vs. Pack

Tip time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Angel Gray, Dan Bonner)

Online streaming: ACCNX

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...