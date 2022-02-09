NC State’s losing streak extends to five after 69-51 loss to Wake Forest

Once again we have seen NC State participate in a basketball game, marking another stop in the slog of lifeless obligation that is February for any team with a losing record. Yes, it was another heapin’ helping of crudball spanning two forgettable hours of pointless struggle. What a great time we’re all having.

There was all the usual stuff that occupies most of this group’s games, namely the falling well behind, then mounting a rally, then proving incapable of actually turning a corner. NC State did fine to continually cut into seven- or eight-point leads, and indeed it was a tight game well into the final 10 minutes, but of course it amounted to nothing.

Dereon Seabron did just about everything he could to carry the Wolfpack in the second half, but the offense was sporadic at best all night and totally disappeared when it mattered the most. By which I mean Wake Forest scored the last 16 points of the game. See, that just was not helpful at all.

But these are two teams going in different directions, and while the final doesn’t reflect how close the game was for the majority, the details don’t matter either way. Wake Forest kept itself on track for the NCAAs; NC State threw another loss on the heap.

State finds itself on a five-game losing streak for the second time this season. Pittsburgh is up next on Saturday.