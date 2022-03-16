NC State point guard Cam Hayes enters transfer portal

Cam Hayes is officially in the transfer portal, becoming the second NC State player to leave the program in the last week. Forward Jaylon Gibson announced his intent to transfer on Friday.

While Gibson’s departure was undoubtedly motived by playing time, Hayes is a different story—though I doubt anybody is terribly shocked that he’s decided to get a fresh start somewhere else. Hayes went through a major sophomore slump that eventually cost him all of his confidence. (And playing time could have become more of a problem for him as well.)

It was a disappointing year after the promise that he showed as a freshman, and he’s definitely a better player than he showed in 2022, but at some point, it becomes difficult for anybody to turn around a rough season.

I suspect that Cam will benefit from a change of scenery that will help him wipe the slate clean. He definitely can be a solid player on a good power-conference team, but it could be that was never going to be the case in Raleigh. All the best to him.