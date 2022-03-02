Boo Corrigan tells the N&O that Kevin Keatts will return to NC State next season

If you were wondering if Boo Corrigan’s opinion of Kevin Keatts had changed recently, the answer is no. Corrigan reiterated today his commitment to Keatts, telling the N&O’s Jonas Pope IV that the coach has “earned the right” to return.

Corrigan was also unequivocal on this subject when asked by Adam Gold last month.

I doubt anyone is surprised about any of this given that there’s been essentially nothing to suggest that Keatts’ job was in jeopardy as the season went south—not that this has stopped anyone from arguing about it.

Carry on with the arguments if you must, but seeing how nothing is going to change the fact that Keatts has Corrigan’s support, I don’t think it’s worth expending the energy to get worked up over it. I’m going to take a deep breath and just wait and see. There’s nothing more constructive to do here.

If Boo is going to give him this offseason to re-tool the roster and get the program back on track, then I may as well do the same without getting the blood pressure up pre-emptively. Decent chance there’ll plenty of time for that once next season starts. In the meantime, I’ll hope for the best.