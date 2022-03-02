Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: NC State vs. Wake Forest New, 37 comments By Steven Muma@akulawolf Mar 2, 2022, 8:35pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. Wake Forest Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Well ... maybe we’ll be pleasantly surprised. Wolfpack vs. Demon Deacons Tip time: 9 p.m. ET TV: RSN/Bally Sports South (Dean Linke, Mike Gminski) Online streaming: WatchESPN (for out-of-market viewers) More From Backing The Pack ACC regular season champs! NC State beats VT, 68-66, to win conference crown outright NC State wins both ends of Saturday doubleheader, sweeps series vs Quinnipiac NC State pummeled once again by UNC in 84-74 loss Four former NC State players taken in USFL Draft Dave Doeren’s extension with NC State is official Loading comments...
Loading comments...