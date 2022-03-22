Kevin Keatts fires two assistant coaches

Our offseason of tumult continues, now with changes to the coaching staff. Kevin Keatts has decided to shake things up by letting go of Roy Roberson an Mike Summey, as R. Cory Smith reported yesterday.

Summey, who is an NC State alum, was only on the bench for two years, while Roberson had been at State since 2018.

The decision by Keatts to make these changes are, I’m assuming, related to recruiting. Given the circumstances, I’m not sure there would be any other point in doing this. But it also seems like it’s going to be extra difficult for Keatts to attract good replacement candidates, what with his immediate future up in the air.

Are there potential assistants out there who could bring a good grad transfer or two (or, uh, three) with them? Is that even a remotely realistic strategy? I guess we’re going to find out!

Keatts probably needs to make these hires pretty quickly since the transfer portal will get going in earnest once the season is over.