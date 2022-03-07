No. 15 seed NC State opens with No. 10 Clemson in ACC Tournament on Tuesday

NC State’s ACC Tournament run begins and/or ends starting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday against a Clemson Tigers team that the Wolfpack hasn’t seen in three months. The winner will advance to play Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

The Les Robinson Invitational went by the wayside with conference expansion, but surely we could consider the game tomorrow an honorary installment. The Pack did finish dead last, after all.

When State and Clemson met in early January, the Tigers prevailed by five points in Raleigh. It was a two-point game with six minutes left, and then NC State went on and did that thing it usually does in crunch time, which is not much.

Dereon Seabron scored 27 points in that one, but Thomas Allen was the only other Wolfpack player in double figures. Terquavion Smith was 0-7 from beyond the arc, while the team shot just 31.2% from two.

Clemson has been playing well of late and comes into the postseason on a four-game winning streak. But even so, the Tigers have just the 10th-best offense in league play, and their defense has only been average. Probably why they’re 8-12 and playing on Tuesday.

Can NC State prolong its season? Does anyone want NC State to prolong its season? I suppose we’ll find out.