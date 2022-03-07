Dereon Seabron named 2nd-Team All-ACC; Terquavion Smith makes All-Rookie Team

The ACC announced its All-Conference honors for men’s basketball on Monday morning, and to no one’s surprise, Dereon Seabron was the most-decorated NC State player. Seabron earned Second-Team All-ACC honors and was named Most Improved Player, too.

There could be an argument for Seabron on the First Team, but among other things, being on the worst team in the league doesn’t help one get the benefit of the doubt this time of year.

Terquavion Smith earned an honorable mention, and of course made the All-Rookie Team. Smith ended up four votes shy of Paulo Banchero for the Rookie of the Year nod.

And perhaps the oddest single vote by anyone this year: Cam Hayes got a vote from somebody for Sixth Man of the Year.

Wake’s Alondes Williams rightfully won Player of the Year over Armando Bacot (State sure did try to put Bacot over the top, though, didn’t they!), while Steve Forbes won Coach of the Year.