 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: NC State vs. Clemson, ACC Tournament first round

New, 78 comments

Is this the end?

By Steven Muma
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday at the ACC Tournament. In Brooklyn. A tradition like no other.

Wolfpack vs. Tigers

Tip time: 4:30ish p.m.

TV: ACC Network (Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette)

Online streaming: ACCNX

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...