NC State’s basketball season thuds to its conclusion with 70-64 loss to Clemson

All the features of an NC State basketball game from the last month were on display against Clemson in Brooklyn this evening, the most prominent of them being defeat, of course. I feel a little relieved.

The Wolfpack went out by shooting 45% inside the arc and 17.4% from three, and they were held well under a point per possession. The Tigers only barely eclipsed a point per trip themselves; this was just plain bad basketball. But that’s why these teams are playing on ACC Tournament Tuesday.

Dereon Seabron was just 5-16 from the field but scored 19 points thanks to shooting 9-11 from the free throw line. Jericole Hellems was the extent of NC State’s perimeter offense but as usual struggled inside the arc, and finished 3-13 from the floor. Terquavion Smith shot 2-13.

Pretty abysmal! As the scoreboard illustrates, this team isn’t gonna survive a game like that from those three. In this case, it’s probably for the best, rather than dragging out the conclusion to this brutal season for another day. It’s well past due to be over anyway.

On to an offseason that figures to be eventful.