Kevin Keatts is rounding out his staff with Clemson assistant Kareem Richardson

Kevin Keatts filled one vacancy on his staff with Levi Watkins earlier this month and is set to complete his staff with Clemson assistant Kareem Richardson. Keatts and Richardson have a relationship dating back to their time together on staff at Louisville.

Richardson has extensive experience coaching at the college level—he got his start at the University of Indianapolis in 1997, working his way through various stops to Louisville in 2012, and then got a head coaching opportunity at Missouri-Kansas City in 2013.

At UMKC, Richardson coached big man Danny Dixon, who you no doubt remember transferred to NC State to play sparingly for Kevin Keatts in 2020. Richardson struggled to establish a winning program at UMKC, but then again, who hasn’t.

The resume is good, and it’s always helpful to have another guy on the bench who has head coaching experience. In the near term, of course, it gonna be all about recruiting. Watkins brought some immediate transfer connections in that respect, and we’ll see if Richardson does the same.

Regardless, it’s just important that Keatts’ staff is whole once again as portal recruiting begins to ramp up. Now we’ll see what they can put together.