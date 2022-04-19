NC State picks up La Salle transfer forward Jack Clark

Kevin Keatts has found himself some help at small forward. La Salle transfer Jack Clark, who was in Raleigh for a visit recently, announced his commitment to NC State on Tuesday morning.

Clark is listed at 6’8 and 200 pounds and will bring versatility to the wing next season. He started 23 of 30 games for La Salle in 2022, averaging 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds a night. He finished second on the team in both categories.

Over three college seasons, his field goal attempts have been split almost evenly between twos and threes: he’s a career 47.4% two-point shooter and 30.2% three-point shooter; he’s also a 78.3% free throw shooter, which is handy.

Also handy: he’s been a good defensive rebounder. He’d have been the second-best defensive rebounder in State’s team in 2022.

He’s handled a high workload the last two years, taking a quarter of the Explorers’ shots while on the court, which hopefully won’t be necessary at NC State. A more modest role should help with his efficiency but regardless he’s proven capable of some big games: he went for 20+ several times last year, and had a 30-point game against Duquesne in March.

Welcome aboard, Jack.