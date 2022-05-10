Ray Romano will play Jimmy V in upcoming biopic

Can Ray Romano play a believable Jimmy V? We’re going to find out, apparently. According to a report from Deadline yesterday, Romano is set to produce and star in a biopic about the former NC State basketball coach.

The movie is being made with the blessing of the Valvano family, who will “provide key resources for the film.” (And receive an executive producer credit.) The movie has neither a title nor a script at this point, so it may be a while before we get additional details.

They have some interesting casting decisions to make, like which curmudgeon is best suited to fill the Billy Packer role. Can’t wait to see what they do there.

Could be a fun movie if they do it right. If it ends up being bad, we’ll just pretend it never happened, and go back to watching Survive and Advance. So no pressure on the filmmakers here, really.