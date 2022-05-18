Terquavion Smith is No. 33 overall pick in ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft

The NBA Draft lottery was held last night, which settled the top portion of the order, and it turns out the Orlando Magic are still around. Hey, good for them! Got the number one pick and everything. Still in Orlando, though. That’s too bad.

Anyway, I don’t know if that provides any clarity when it comes to the early part of the second round, but it could potentially make a difference, and that’s where Terquavion Smith is projected in the latest mock from ESPN. Jonathan Givony has smith going at No. 33 overall to Toronto—the third pick of the second round.

Smith is probably better off coming back if he can’t get into the first round, since he could easily play his way into a lottery pick next season. But he could also get a guaranteed offer from a team this year regardless of his draft position, and maybe that ends up being enough to keep him in the pro ranks. That’s the biggest lingering question remaining in the offseason for the Wolfpack.