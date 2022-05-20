Terquavion Smith is impressing at the NBA Draft Combine

Terquavion Smith seems to be helping his NBA Draft stock more than just about anyone else at the Combine in Chicago this week, and in doing so might be playing his way into the first round. Smith tested well on Wednesday, showcasing a big vertical leap, and also thrived in individual drills.

Another player on the rise is NC State freshman Terquavion Smith. I’ve heard he dominated one on one drills at a recent NBA workout, scoring on 12 straight possessions.



He also shot well yesterday at the combine (see pic below) and one scout has compared him to Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/MFE7badfYU — Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 19, 2022

Terquavion Smith really showing his burst, shot-making and overall scoring instincts at the NBA Combine so far. Has had some good reps passing on the move as well. Impressive stuff. pic.twitter.com/URLHk28Cbb — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 19, 2022

Which prospect could break out in 5-on-5 and leave Chicago as a 1st round pick? Dynamic NC State guard Terquavion Smith would be my pick. Smith has the type of shotmaking ability, confidence & microwave scoring built for the combine. Big fan of how he projects to the next level. pic.twitter.com/WX7xPKv6XD — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 19, 2022

During a scrimmage Thursday, he showed everybody on hand just how quickly he can put points on the scoreboard and also made good decisions as a passer. He scored a game-high 17 points (6-17 shooting; 3-10 from deep) and grabbed six boards in 24 minutes.

Terquavion Smith on an absurd heater. A deeeep catch-and-shoot three and then a pull-up three within seconds. pic.twitter.com/8jNTZ57VdD — Brandon Simberg (@BrandonSimberg) May 19, 2022

Terquavion Smith's pick-and-roll passing/decision-making has been good — mostly just taking what the defense gives with the defender at the level + back-side rotations not crisp, but this time Trevion Williams drops and Terq is able to engage the drop, then hit Kofi on the roll pic.twitter.com/zl3x2Fy802 — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) May 19, 2022

If Baby T were, hypothetically a 50-50 prospect to return to NC State prior to the Combine, I’d say those odds have shrunk considerably. And that’s awesome for him. If this week propels him into the first round, he’s looking at a lot of guaranteed money—way too much to pass up.