Terquavion Smith is impressing at the NBA Draft Combine

I don’t think he’s coming back, guys.

By Steven Muma
/ new
2022 NBA Draft Combine Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Terquavion Smith seems to be helping his NBA Draft stock more than just about anyone else at the Combine in Chicago this week, and in doing so might be playing his way into the first round. Smith tested well on Wednesday, showcasing a big vertical leap, and also thrived in individual drills.

During a scrimmage Thursday, he showed everybody on hand just how quickly he can put points on the scoreboard and also made good decisions as a passer. He scored a game-high 17 points (6-17 shooting; 3-10 from deep) and grabbed six boards in 24 minutes.

If Baby T were, hypothetically a 50-50 prospect to return to NC State prior to the Combine, I’d say those odds have shrunk considerably. And that’s awesome for him. If this week propels him into the first round, he’s looking at a lot of guaranteed money—way too much to pass up.

