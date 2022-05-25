Kevin Keatts discusses new-look roster, offseason trip, scheduling

Kevin Keatts spoke at the Wolfpack Club Coaches’ Caravan stop in Raleigh yesterday, which is where he sat down with Cory Smith to talk about a few different things, including his new players, the schedule, and the team’s upcoming offseason trip to the Bahamas.

We chose the Bahamas because we may get the opportunity to play on the same court that we’re going to play on [in the Battle 4 Atlantis]. And when you’re actually in the Battle 4 Atlantis, coaches and players don’t get a chance to have as much fun as fans. We want to take this as a bonding trip and play some really good basketball. But we want to come together as a team, we want to do some fun stuff. And so we said “Hey man, it’s a great place to go. It’s a unique place to go. Our guys can have fun.” When we play for the Battle 4 Atlantis in November, this will be my third trip. And I never knew what the Bahamas was about because I was mostly in a ballroom.

A ballroom, sure, but a ballroom with fancy mood lighting! Can’t get that just anywhere, now can you. Anyway, that tournament will provide multiple quality games to test the Wolfpack early: Kansas, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin, Butler (Manny!), Dayton, and BYU are also in the field.

Keatts also announced that Vanderbilt is on the upcoming schedule: the Pack and Commodores will play a neutral-site game in mid-December. NC State is also still owed a return trip from St. Louis, though that’s not happening until 2023, looks like.

But three B4A games, plus Vanderbilt and a Big Ten team make for a solid foundation to the non-conference schedule.

Keatts spoke as well about each new transfer addition to his team, the impact of Levi Watkins on his staff, and NIL. Head to Pack Pride for the full interview.