Dereon Seabron officially staying in NBA Draft; Torin Dorn joins NC State’s staff

With the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft just hours away, Dereon Seabron made official what everybody has assumed up to this point: that he’ll be forgoing the rest of his college career.

Seabron isn’t likely a first round draft pick but has a decent chance of going in the second—Jonathan Givony has Seabron at No. 55 to the Warriors in his latest mock draft—and I think his unique skillset will be able to earn him a roster spot somewhere regardless.

It’d have been great to get another year of the Dereon Seabron we saw this past season, but I totally understand his desire to move on.

His departure leaves NC State with an open scholarship, which Kevin Keatts has been actively recruiting to fill. Campbell transfer wing Cedric Henderson, who averaged 14 points and 5.6 boards per game in 2022, was recently on campus for a visit.

In staff news, NC State announced the addition of Torin Dorn as a graduate manager. It’s great to have Torin back with the program, and I won’t be surprised if this is the start of a successful coaching career for him.