A look at NC State’s roster following the Dereon Seabron news

With Dereon Seabron making his departure official, NC State’s 2022-23 roster is just about complete. The Wolfpack has one more scholarship spot to fill, which the Pack would probably like to be Cedric Henderson Jr. from Campbell.

Kevin Keatts has added a lot of flexibility, and I could see him going in several different directions with his primary lineup. There are still a number of unknowns as well, but I’m taking a stab at a preliminary depth chart anyway:

1: Jarkel Joiner / Breon Pass / LJ Thomas

2: Terquavion Smith / Casey Morsell

3: Casey Morsell / Jack Clark

4: Jack Clark / Greg Gantt / Ernest Ross

5: DJ Burns / Ebe Dowuona / Dusan Mahorcic / Ernest Ross

Can Breon Pass or LJ Thomas prove worthy of more than just a handful of minutes here and there? Where is Greg Gantt’s game after a year off? How much have Ernest Ross and Ebe Dowuona improved this offseason? How good is Dusan Mahorcic? Will Keatts adjust his approach to allow for more two-big lineups?

Neither Burns nor Mahorcic are rim protectors, so there’s going to be time for Ebe, and I have a hard time seeing Ross as a non-factor—he’s also a decent shot-blocker—but there’s just a lot to sort out without a lot to go on.

As far as known quantities, we know pretty well what we’ll get from Joiner, Baby T, Morsell, Ebe, and DJ Burns. Beyond them, though, there’s plenty of inexperience and/or guys coming off of injuries/stunted seasons.

So it’s a good offseason for the team trip to the Bahamas, where they can get a head start on getting an idea of where everybody is going to fit.