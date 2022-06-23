Dereon Seabron awaits his NBA Draft fate Thursday night

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night, and Dereon Seabron will probably have to wait most of the night to hear his name called. No one expects Seabron to go in the first round, and many mock drafts don’t have him going in the second, either.

A couple that do: Jonathan Givony of ESPN has Seabron going at No. 56 to the Miami Heat; Sam Vecinie of The Athletic has Seabron at No. 54 to the Washington Wizards. If he ended up in Miami, he’d join former Wolfpack center Omer Yurtseven, who has been able to stick in the league despite going undrafted. Might be a little easier to make that Washington team, though.

Based on the mocks, it seems Dereon will either get selected near the tail end of the second (and final) round, or not at all. Maybe it’s better to not get drafted at that point. Either way, he’ll have his opportunity to make a roster.