NC State set to host Stay At Home, Eat Snacks, And Go To Bed Early Invitational

[looking around the website] So did something happen? ... Ohhh I get it; you saw that NC State will not be participating in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, on account of the Wolfpack’s last-place ACC finish. Yeah, that’s a real bummer.

But when you think about it, do you look forward to a trip to whatever tundrastic hellscape a visit into the heart of the Big Ten demands? NC State hosted Nebraska last year, so State was going to be on the road this winter. Do you have any interest in going to Corn City, Iowa; or Dr. Corn, Medicine Corn, Nebraska? Of course not.

Fortunately, and quite serendipitously, NC State has been tagged to host the Stay At Home, Eat Snacks, And Go To Bed Early Invitational that exact same weekend. What are the odds, right? We are just that fortunate.

As the first-publicised host of this event, we are thrilled for the opportunity, assuming we’re still awake. It seems we won’t be able to make Nebraska look like a halfway decent basketball team for three hours, but these are the sacrifices we have to make.