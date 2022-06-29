FIU is on NC State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule

NC State is set to host Florida International—the most cosmopolitan of Florida mid-majors—on Nov. 15, per Jon Rothstein. Figure that’ll be one of several several warm-up games to start the regular season as the Wolfpack preps for its trip to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis, where the competition ramps up considerably.

FIU finished the 2022 season at No. 275 in the Pomeroy Ratings, 15-17 overall with a 5-13 record in C-USA. They played at a below-average pace, so you wouldn’t guess this program led the country in tempo just three years ago. If there is an interesting aspect to their style of play, it’s that they run small and shoot a zillion threes.

Including FIU and the Battle 4 Atlantis, that’s four non-conference games accounted for. In the B4A, NC State will be in a field with four schools that made the NCAAs in 2022—Kansas, USC, Tennessee, Wisconsin. Getting a game or two against that group will help make up for the fact that State does not have a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on the slate.