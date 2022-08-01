NC State will open Battle 4 Atlantis against Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks, who were last seen doing us all a big favor, will be NC State’s first opponent in the Bahamas. The game will tip at noon on Nov. 23—plenty of time to hit the beach afterward!

Mark your because Day 1 of the @badboymowers Men’s #Battle4Atlantis games are set!



Buy your tickets now at https://t.co/SfM0crXL9I pic.twitter.com/Lavw2g1KQS — Battle4AtlantisOfficial (@B4AOfficial) July 29, 2022

NC State obviously will not be the favorite in that game, but the Jayhawks did loose a lot of production off their national title team, including leading scorer Ochai Agbaji, who was a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

CBS Sports is still guessing that Kansas will be a top-10 team, which is a fair assumption until proven otherwise. But maybe at that early point in the season, it’ll be a good time to catch them.

Since the B4A didn’t release the actual bracket, we don’t know who NC State might play in game two, though based on the tip times it makes sense that it’ll be either Dayton or Wisconsin.