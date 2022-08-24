NC State will extend its apparel contract with Adidas

In case you missed it last week, Boo Corrigan told Pack Pride that the athletics department is in discussions with Adidas about a new apparel contract. The most recent contract with Adidas expired earlier in the summer.

I don’t think it comes as a terrible surprise that State is going to remain with Adidas. Under Armour is out of the picture these days—which Corrigan alludes to—and it’s unlikely that Nike would be interested in any kind of bidding war here. And Nike wasn’t interested the last time NC State went through this process.

The prior deal with Adidas paid NC State an average of more than $6 million per year, which was pretty good by the standards of the time. It was still among the 20 most lucrative deals in college sports as of last year, according to this piece.

NC State will be getting more out of this new deal, it’s just a matter of how much. Doesn’t hurt that the football program is on an upswing right now.