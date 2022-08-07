NC State wins its opener in the Bahamas, 92-81

NC State’s first game in the Bahamas was Sunday afternoon against a team called Bahamas Select. That team did not prove to be much of a challenge, as the Wolfpack led 28-14 after one quarter, extended that lead to 24 by the third quarter, and emptied its bench in the fourth on the way to winning 92-81.

In extremely unsurprising news, Terquavion Smith led the Pack in scoring, finishing with 26 points in 27 minutes. He also had five steals—and a couple dunks.

.@Tgetsbuckss23 gets out in transition for the jam pic.twitter.com/Zrzxy04grQ — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 7, 2022

The man knows how to find the pic.twitter.com/zjzvuAtoBN — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 7, 2022

Jarkel Joiner and Jack Clark had successful debuts: Joiner scored 14 points and started 4-4 from the field, while Clark had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Casey Morsell finished with 18 points.

State will take Monday off and then face the Puerto Rican national team on Tuesday afternoon. That one figures to be more of a tester just based on the fact that the Puerto Ricans lost to Ohio State by only seven points today. (And trailed by only three points with less than 90 seconds to go.)