Complete 2022-23 NC State men’s basketball schedule released

Dates have been set—with one exception—for NC State’s conference games, and the Wolfpack will open up ACC play in Raleigh on Dec. 2 against Pittsburgh. That’s the beginning of a forgiving early portion that includes Louisville and Clemson, in addition to Pitt, over the first four games.
Dec. 2 — vs. Pitt
Dec. 10 — at Miami
Dec. 22 — vs. Louisville
Dec. 30 or 31 — at Clemson
Jan. 4 — vs. Duke
Jan. 7 — at Virginia Tech
Jan. 14 — vs. Miami
Jan. 17 — at Georgia Tech
Jan. 21 — at UNC
Jan. 24 — vs. Notre Dame
Jan. 28 — at Wake Forest
Feb. 1 — vs. FSU
Feb. 4 — vs. Georgia Tech
Feb. 7 — at UVA
Feb. 11 — at Boston College
Feb. 14 — at Syracuse
Feb. 19 — vs. UNC
Feb. 22 — vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 25 — vs. Clemson
Feb. 28 — at Duke
The Pack would be well advised to take advantage of the start, because half of its first 10 games come against teams that finished in the top four last season. The second half will be more manageable, especially if Wake ends up taking a couple of steps back, and that final homestand has the potential to loom large. But who knows with this team, man.
