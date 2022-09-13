Complete 2022-23 NC State men’s basketball schedule released

Dates have been set—with one exception—for NC State’s conference games, and the Wolfpack will open up ACC play in Raleigh on Dec. 2 against Pittsburgh. That’s the beginning of a forgiving early portion that includes Louisville and Clemson, in addition to Pitt, over the first four games.

The Pack’s league slate:

Dec. 2 — vs. Pitt

Dec. 10 — at Miami

Dec. 22 — vs. Louisville

Dec. 30 or 31 — at Clemson

Jan. 4 — vs. Duke

Jan. 7 — at Virginia Tech

Jan. 14 — vs. Miami

Jan. 17 — at Georgia Tech

Jan. 21 — at UNC

Jan. 24 — vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 28 — at Wake Forest

Feb. 1 — vs. FSU

Feb. 4 — vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 7 — at UVA

Feb. 11 — at Boston College

Feb. 14 — at Syracuse

Feb. 19 — vs. UNC

Feb. 22 — vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 25 — vs. Clemson

Feb. 28 — at Duke

The Pack would be well advised to take advantage of the start, because half of its first 10 games come against teams that finished in the top four last season. The second half will be more manageable, especially if Wake ends up taking a couple of steps back, and that final homestand has the potential to loom large. But who knows with this team, man.