TV information released for NC State men’s and women’s basketball schedules

I hope you still have those Bally Sports streaming links handy, because by my count, the NC State men’s basketball team has eight games that will be covered by the Bally Sports Universe of Networks (RSNs, I mean). The Pack will also be spending a lot of time on ACC Network this season. Complete television information was released this week.

State’s trip to the Bahamas will result in three games on the ESPN family of networks, but otherwise the only other national telecasts set in stone are Feb. 19 vs. UNC (ESPN) and Feb. 28 at Duke (ESPN or ESPN2). Depending on how the season goes, it might be better this way.

The women’s team will get better national exposure for a variety of reasons, one of those being that they’re actually participating in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 2022. The Pack’s game at UConn will air on FS1 and also has a game on ABC this season: at Louisville on Jan. 22. Games against UNC and Notre Dame will air on ESPN, and there are three contests on ESPN2 as well.