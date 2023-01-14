 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Miami vs. NC State

Go Pack

By Steven Muma
/ new
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Virginia Tech Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Hurricanes vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: Noon ET

TV: RSN (Bally Sports South)

Online streaming: Wherever you can find it

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...