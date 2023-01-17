Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: NC State at Georgia Tech Go Pack By Steven Muma@akulawolf Jan 17, 2023, 6:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State at Georgia Tech Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports I recommend keeping the good vibes rolling. Wolfpack vs. Yellow Jackets Tip time 7 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network (Cory Alexander, Debbie Antonelli) Online streaming: WatchESPN More From Backing The Pack NC State hopes to start a winning streak at Virginia Tech NC State steamrolls Duke, 84-60 Season review part 1: The dumbest game ever played Season review part 2: Special teams are special Former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is headed to NC State Loading comments...
