NC State up to No. 25 in NET rankings

NC State’s 12-point win at Georgia Tech on Tuesday night was enough to bump the Wolfpack up three spots in the latest NET rankings to No. 25. That’s the second-highest ranking in the ACC, behind only UVA (15).

Hey, look at us, huh? A potential quality win for other teams. Who would have thought?

The win over GT put a quad-three victory on the ledger for State. While the ACC isn’t exactly great this year, it does have nine teams in the NET top 75, so there are still a lot of opportunities for resume-building wins. A road win against any of those teams, for instance, qualifies as a quad-one win. Winning at UNC would be one of those.

The Pack is in a good spot—even got some wiggle room built in—but another good road victory would be handy. NC State has two quad-one wins right now, and there are five ACC teams with more. The Tar Heels ain’t on of them, though. You could argue they need the game Saturday more than we do.