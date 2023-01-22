Armando Bacot manages to make Terquavion Smith’s injury all about himself

I think we can all agree, whenever something terrible happens, we reach for our idiot glasses and think about the dumbest way we could possibly comport ourselves. Armando Bacot, the lord’s gift to existence, offered a fine example on Saturday night.

I followed up with Armando about the glasses. He made sure to offer thoughts and prayers for Terquavion, but added he wanted to poke fun at him. https://t.co/HQOnnwEuVn pic.twitter.com/brm9xK8oUc — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) January 22, 2023

Yes, obviously what’s important here, after the requisite pretend-caring about a guy’s health after you just watched him get stretchered out of the building, is to point out that you just wanted to rub some salt into this result for him. What an incredible work of humanity.

Bacot’s not the deepest thinker in the world, but he’ll probably feel some remorse about this when he wakes up Sunday. Just embarrassing. “First of all let me get my prayers up while wearing these ridiculous sunglasses” is absolutely ludicrous. Impressively ludicrous.

Some jokes you can’t write. The “Self-Absorbed UNC Guy” is overplayed, honestly, but on the other hand ... well, maybe not.