Armando Bacot manages to make Terquavion Smith’s injury all about himself

By Steven Muma
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

I think we can all agree, whenever something terrible happens, we reach for our idiot glasses and think about the dumbest way we could possibly comport ourselves. Armando Bacot, the lord’s gift to existence, offered a fine example on Saturday night.

Yes, obviously what’s important here, after the requisite pretend-caring about a guy’s health after you just watched him get stretchered out of the building, is to point out that you just wanted to rub some salt into this result for him. What an incredible work of humanity.

Bacot’s not the deepest thinker in the world, but he’ll probably feel some remorse about this when he wakes up Sunday. Just embarrassing. “First of all let me get my prayers up while wearing these ridiculous sunglasses” is absolutely ludicrous. Impressively ludicrous.

Some jokes you can’t write. The “Self-Absorbed UNC Guy” is overplayed, honestly, but on the other hand ... well, maybe not.

