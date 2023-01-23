Terquavion Smith a game-time decision against Notre Dame

We received good news yesterday about Terquavion Smith’s status—he didn’t suffer a major injury in his fall at UNC and is considered day-to-day. Kevin Keatts said Monday that Smith will probably be a game-time decision prior to Tuesday’s contest against Notre Dame, though it also sounds like he’s closer to doubtful than probable at this point.

I just know he’s really, really sore right now. I would say that it’ll be a game-time decision, but it’s going to be tough. I don’t even know if he can shoot the basketball at this moment.

The quick turnaround is unhelpful, but at least State is up against an opponent that it should be able to beat without Baby T—not that I especially like the prospect of having to do it. Notre Dame is absolutely terrible defensively, which should at least ease the adjustment for the Wolfpack if it comes down to it.

But regardless, if T needs this week off to be ready for the team’s stretch run, that’s just how it’s got to be. The timing definitely could have been worse, as after the Irish and a tough trip to Wake Forest, NC State has home games against FSU and GT.