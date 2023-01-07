NC State hopes to start a winning streak at Virginia Tech

NC State can pull back even in league play and pick up another win against an NCAA-caliber opponent in Blacksburg on Saturday night. Virginia Tech comes into this one 11-4 (1-3), riding a three-game losing streak that coincides with an injury to starting guard Hunter Cattoor, who has missed two straight games.
Mike Young’s Hokies, solid as usual
|VT in '23
|Adj OE/DE (rk)
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|2FG%
|3FG%
|VT in '23
|Adj OE/DE (rk)
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|2FG%
|3FG%
|Offense
|111.3 (33)
|53.3 (56)
|14.6 (10)
|28.3 (202)
|53.9 (50)
|34.9 (110)
|Defense
|95.2 (53)
|46.1 (40)
|17.5 (249)
|27.0 (115)
|45.7 (55)
|31.2 (85)
Virginia Tech doesn’t have much guard depth and hasn’t being going deep into the bench in general, so Cattoor’s absence is definitely a problem for as long as it lasts. He might be back tonight; I can’t find any definitive news on his status.
Cattoor gives Tech a 40% three-point shooter when he’s healthy, though he is not one of the team’s top three scorers.
Leading the way is second-year point guard Sean Pedulla (6’1, 195), who is scoring 17.1 per game. He’s a good outside shooter and has been surprisingly effective inside the arc, where he’s shooting 52%. He’s been able to keep his efficiency up despite assuming a larger workload this year.
The Hokies also lean heavily on transfer big man Grant Basile (6’9, 235). Basile is shooting over 58% on twos and nearly 41% on threes, he rebounds well and he his a good shot-blocker. If there were questions about how he’d handle the transition from Wright State, he’s answered them.
And there’s Justyn Mutts (6’7, 220), who is in the midst of a career year shooting the ball. Good passer, good defender; does a little bit of everything, as usual. He’s willing to take the occasional three but does most of his work inside the arc, where this season he’s at almost 60% shooting.
We’ll find out tonight if NC State can show some consistency and actually put together a complete game on the road. KenPom likes Tech by four.
