No timetable for Dusan Mahorcic’s return ... or Isaiah Miranda’s debut

Kevin Keatts didn’t have much news to share about Dusan Mahorcic or Isaiah Miranda during the ACC basketball coaches teleconference earlier today.

NC State still hopes to get Mahorcic back this season after he suffered an ugly knee injury a month ago, but Keatts said he has “no idea” when the big man might be able to get back on the court. I don’t know if Keatts is playing this one close to the vest or if it’s a situation where he doesn’t think Mahorcic will return and just doesn’t want to rule it out yet.

As for Miranda, Keatts mentioned that the freshman arrived with some nagging injuries that have hindered his progress—and that it’s possible that he doesn’t play at all and redshirts instead. Keatts continues to temper expectations here as much as he can.

There’s certainly no harm in redshirting, and it makes less sense to throw Miranda out there the deeper we get into the season. The bigger question is whether or not Miranda wants to be in college next year.