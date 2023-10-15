NC State No. 61 in initial 2024 Pomeroy Ratings

Ken Pomeroy coming through with a clutch distraction today, as the preseason Pomeroy Ratings have been released for the 2024 season. NC State checks in at No. 61, which is nine spots lower than it finished last year. The Pack is comfortably at home once again in the NCAA tournament bubble zone.

The ratings put State sixth in the ACC, behind Duke (No. 9), UNC (17), UVA (33), Miami (45), and Clemson (51). There are eight teams in the top 75, so eight potentially NCAA-caliber squads, basically. And five teams ranked below 100: Syracuse, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Notre Dame, in that order.

As for the particulars, KenPom projects State to finish 19-11 (11-9). The Vanderbilt-Arizona State/BYU-Ole Miss stretch will be important early, as all of those stack up as close to coin flips. (KP has State by three over Vandy, Ole Miss by one over the Pack).

The NC State offense is projected at No. 54, down 19 spots from 2023; the defense is No. 65, a 17-spot improvement.