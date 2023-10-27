ACC Tip Off - Men’s Basketball

Coach Keatts meets the press to kickoff the 2023-2024 Season. The biggest headline is the first MJ Rice official word from the school, he’s working out with our Strength & Conditioning Coach to get himself into basketball playing shape. There is no timeline for his return, but there seems to be no hurdle preventing him playing this season.

He also said they have submitted the wavier request for Kam Woods, and are waiting for a response.

My favorite segment was the one below with Casey at the podium.