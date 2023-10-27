NC State picked to finish seventh in ACC

The preseason ACC men’s basketball media poll was released on Thursday, with NC State settling in at No. 7, which seems fair enough, though I won’t be surprised if the Wolfpack ends up finishing higher. Duke is the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the league.

2023 ACC Preseason Poll

School, Points

1. Duke (44), 757

2. Miami (5), 693

3. North Carolina (1), 670

4. Virginia (1), 593

5. Clemson, 570

6. Wake Forest, 440

7. NC State, 420

8. Virginia Tech, 390

9. Pitt, 380

10. Syracuse, 321

11. Florida State, 294

12. Boston College, 227

13. Georgia Tech, 157

14. Louisville, 108

15. Notre Dame, 100

Last season’s mediocre results weren’t about to stall UNC’s preseason hype train, naturally, and there’s one homer who thinks the Tar Heels are all the way back, baby! Miami will be an interesting case this year, as the predictive metrics don’t much like the Canes, but the human pollsters do.

The Pack didn’t have a player selected to the preseason All-ACC teams; Duke’s Kyle Filipowski is the preseason Player of the Year.