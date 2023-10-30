Exhibition Game - University of Mt Olive

When: Wednesday November 1 - 7:00 PM

Where: PNC Arena

Opponent: University of Mt. Olive Trojans (D2 - Conference Carolinas)

Admission: Free

TV: None

This will be our first ever meeting with UMO, and I expect a box score to remember. Last season they finished 13-18 / 9-11. Let’s take a quick look at the Trojans

It appears their head coach parted ways with the school a little over a month ago, September 23, no explanation given in the press release. Assistant Zach Grant has been promoted to Interim Head Coach. Coach Grant graduated from college in 2019, so brings a very fresh face to the college coaching ranks. He will come to Raleigh with 39 days experience as a head coach.

As a perfect complement to their youthful head coach, this might be the youngest college basketball team you will ever see. Of the 16 players listed on their roster, 7 are freshmen, 7 are sophomores, one RS sophomore, and one senior. They return two starters from last season, 6’0” guard Shane Petersone (10.6 ppg) and 6’4” forward Ryan Roberts (5.8 ppg). You guessed it, sophomores.

This will be a game with minimal suspense but admission is free! And it’s the only game of the season that you can sit anywhere you want, so hopefully I’ll see you in the big money seats, center court, front row.