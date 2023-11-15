NC State Welcomes Charleston Southern University

When: Friday November 17 - 7:00 PM

Where: PNC Arena

Opponent: Charleston Southern Buccaneers (Big South Conference)

TV: ACC Network Extra

Preseason Conference Prediction: 8th (of 9) in the Big South

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 83 – 61

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (KP #329) are our second opponent from the beautiful Charleston SC area. This will be their 4th game of the season, so far, they have been an equal opportunity school playing D1, D2, and D3 opponents.

Their sole D1 game was a home game against the North Florida Ospreys (KP #282) held in the Buc Dome, characterized on their website as “…one of the most intimate settings for NCAA Division 1 sports in the nation.” (I miss Reynolds!)

The Bucs were up by 4 at the half, but the Ospreys had a 48-point second half to win 81-70. One D1 loss against a lower ranked team isn’t much to build a scouting report on, but there are some takeaways from the game stats that may be season long trends. Their starting lineup averages 6’6”, and it appears they play that size to their advantage in the frontcourt. They only shot 3-10 from 3PT, but they were a decent 20-37 (54.1%) otherwise. They also won the rebounding battle on both ends. PG RJ Johnson took 34% of their shots, scoring a career high 25 points and had 3 of their 6 total assists. Preseason All-Conference forward Taje Kelly scored his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

CSU Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PTS REB ASST BLK STL TO PF Player Class Pos Height Weight PTS REB ASST BLK STL TO PF Johnson RS SO G 6'1" 185 25 2 3 1 4 3 Kelly JR F 6'7" 253 19 12 1 1 1 1 Patrick JR G 6'6" 200 11 2 1 1 3 Hutchinson SO G 6'7" 190 3 2 1 2 Duhart SR F 6'9" 210 3 5 2

Keys To The Game

According to Pomeroy, this is the second lowest ranked team (behind Maryland Eastern Shore) we will play this season. So, to keep the basketball gods smiling on us, we need to win convincingly.

But more importantly, we then have four key resume building games in the next 10 days. First up is the two game Vegas Showdown. Immediately behind that is our first SEC Challenge game followed by our first ACC game, an away game. From that perspective, this is a very important game, and we need to make the most of it.

Wolfpack Trends to Watch

(It’s super early for any analysis, but four early trends to keep an eye on)