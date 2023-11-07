NC State Sacks The Citadel 72-59

Game Summary:

It’s going to take a while to figure this team out, but it could be a fun journey. Our two best 3PT shooters career-wise, Morsell and Horne, were a collective 2-11 from the arc, but the team shot 35.7%. O’Connell had a terrible time with turnovers in the exhibition, but had 7 assists and no turnovers tonight. And Mo Diarra, who didn’t start in the exhibition game, had a career high in rebounds and was one off tying his career high in points to record his first career double-double in his first game as a member of the Pack.

Overall a much more satisfying performance. The score ebbed and flowed, but the game never felt in doubt after DJ Burns started it with three consecutive baskets and didn’t miss a shot in the first half.

Overall Takeaways:

The Citadel should not have outrebounded us.

This could be a very good 3PT shooting team. O’Connell and Taylor shot it well tonight, and you know Morsell and Horne will get it falling. If you discount the two late game tries by Pass and Thomas, the team shot a very strong 38.4%.

Much better ball control, only 9 turnovers

Surprising that Pass, Ross, and Thomas got so few minutes

Coach Conroy should have known better than to wear Carolina Blue

Keatts Comments:

Key points of emphasis in this game:

They focused on defending the 3PT line, held the Bulldogs to 4-17.

Protecting the ball, only 9 turnovers

Passing – Passing up the ‘good’ shot to get a ‘great’ shot. 19 assists.

At the half Diarra had 7 rebounds, Keatts challenged him to get 14. Much to his surprise, he did it.

Keatts said it was nice to see that two of the three leading scorers (Diarra and O’Connell) had no plays run for them.

Team Statistics Team FGM FGA FG% 3PTM 3PTA 3PT% FTM FTA FT% Team FGM FGA FG% 3PTM 3PTA 3PT% FTM FTA FT% NCS 29 66 43.90% 10 28 35.70% 4 7 57.10% The Citadel 21 52 40.40% 4 17 23.50% 13 24 54.20% Team ORB DRB TOTRB PF A TO Blk Stl NCS 10 28 38 20 19 9 5 9 The Citadel 10 29 39 10 7 14 0 5

Starters:

Horne, Taylor, Morsell, Diarra, Burns

Individual Highlights

O’Connell showed his skills as a passer.

Diarra is an outstanding rebounder.

Horne didn’t dominate but had a solid game. 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 points.

Key Player Stats Player PTS REB ASST BLK STL Player PTS REB ASST BLK STL Diarra 10 14 1 3 Burns 16 4 2 1 2 O'Connell 14 3 7 1

Neighborhood Notes:

The ACC went 14-0 in their openers tonight. FSU opens the season Friday because they played an exhibition game yesterday. One game of note, Louisville barely survived UMBC hitting the winner with 8 seconds left.

Box Score