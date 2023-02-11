 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: NC State vs. Boston College

By Steven Muma
/ new
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Virginia Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

I say we win this one. Just a thought I’ve been having.

Wolfpack vs. Eagles

Tip time: Noon ET

TV: RSN (Bally Sports; Tom Werme, Mike Gminski)

Online steaming: WatchESPN

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...