NC State takes BC out to the woodshed, 92-62

What happened with this recap, you ask? Did I die of mirth? Possibly. In fact, let’s go with that. It’s nice when the guys bring the offense, isn’t it?

NC State shot 15-30 from three-point range, tying the season-high in makes it set back in November, to put the whippin’ to Boston College in Chestnut Hill—and to think we were worried about this game! Silly, poor us. When Terquavion Smith got going early, it proved to be an omen.

T hit a couple early threes to rid the Pack of its modest early deficit, and by the time DJ Burns scored to put State up 23-13 10 minutes in, NC State was well on its way. The Eagles managed to hang around for the rest of the opening half, but Jarkel Joiner hit a couple threes to put State up 12 at the break, then helped the Pack put BC away early in the second half.

NC State pushed its lead over 20 points just five minutes into the second half, and BC didn’t get much closer the rest of the way. Joiner hit five threes on the day, as did Casey Morsell; Jack Clark returned for his first action since the end of December and made both of his three-point attempts; Baby T had rather quiet 17 points and handed out six assists.

The Wolfpack scored at least 21 points over each 10-minute quarter of this game, which goes to show how consistent it was offensively. Scoring droughts tend not to be a problem when you shoot 60% of twos, 50% on threes, and grab 11 offensive boards for good measure.

Quinten Post scored 20 for the Eagles, but they didn’t have nearly enough perimeter offense to keep themselves in this one, and that was not surprising. They also turned the ball over on almost a fourth of their possessions, which didn’t help.

The win is State’s 20th of the season and we’re not even halfway through February—this is not something I’d have considered likely three months ago.