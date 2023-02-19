Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: UNC vs. State Go Pack By Steven Muma@akulawolf Feb 19, 2023, 12:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: UNC vs. State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images Let’s go on and continue this beautiful weekend. Tar Heels vs. Wolfpack Tip time: 1 p.m. ET TV: ESPN (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander) Online streaming: WatchESPN More From Backing The Pack NC State falters at Virginia, 63-50 2023 NC State Baseball Preview - Part IV: Non-Conference Opponents NC State baseball picked 3rd in Atlantic Division by ACC coaches Quadrant Tracker 9000 - post GT edition Loading comments...
Loading comments...