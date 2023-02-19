 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: UNC vs. State

Go Pack

By Steven Muma
/ new
2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Raleigh - Washington Capitals v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Let’s go on and continue this beautiful weekend.

Tar Heels vs. Wolfpack

Tip time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander)

Online streaming: WatchESPN

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...