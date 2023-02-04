Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: Georgia Tech vs. NC State Go Pack By Steven Muma@akulawolf Feb 4, 2023, 12:28pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: Georgia Tech vs. NC State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports KenPom has the Pack by 15 today. Let’s go with that. Yellow Jackets vs. Wolfpack Tip time: 1 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network (Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress) Online streaming: ACCNX More From Backing The Pack NC State puts a walloping on FSU, 94-66 2023 NC State Baseball Preview - Part III: Who’s New Another look at NC State men’s and women’s hoops bracketology Putting NC State’s performance against FSU in context NC State’s complete 2023 football schedule released Loading comments...
