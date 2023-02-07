Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: NC State vs. UVA Go Pack By Steven Muma@akulawolf Feb 7, 2023, 8:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: NC State vs. UVA Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images KenPom puts our odds of ice cream at only 26%, but we’ll just see about that! Wolfpack vs. Cavaliers Tip time: 9 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network (Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander) Online streaming: WatchESPN More From Backing The Pack NC State puts a walloping on FSU, 94-66 2023 NC State Baseball Preview - Part III: Who’s New Another look at NC State men’s and women’s hoops bracketology Putting NC State’s performance against FSU in context NC State’s complete 2023 football schedule released Loading comments...
