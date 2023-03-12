We’re in! NC State is the No. 11 seed in the South Region, opens against No. 6 Creighton

I still remember the year that NC State made it as an 11-seed but wasn’t revealed until the last quadrant of the last regional—and while that was fun, honestly, it’s no way to live. (It nearly killed me.) I appreciate not having to go through that again.

But wait a minute ... San Diego State is on our side of the bracket again? Hmmm. Right, well, right right. Anyway. NC State is the No. 11 seed in the South Region and will face No. 6 Creighton to open the NCAA tournament, sometime on Friday. Alabama is the top seed in the South Region.

NC State is not just in, but also dodged Kentucky, which ended up a six-seed in the East; it means the Pack has to travel, but that’s okay. We’re heading to Denver, where no ghost or curse or rancorous fanbase can follow.

Nevada ended up the last team in. Mississippi State, Pitt, and Arizona State were also in that group. Our beautiful wolf packs of packs of wolves!