Tip time, TV network set for NC State vs. Creighton

NC State is in the South Region but will begin its NCAA tournament out west, in Denver. Get the oxygen tanks ready! For me, I mean. I’m about to pass out from excitement.

Tip time between No. 6 Creighton and No. 11 NC State has been set for 4 p.m. ET on Friday, with television coverage on TNT. We’ll have Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, and Avery Johnson on the call. Here’s the full schedule.

State will be up against a partisan crowd, since Denver is drivable from Omaha, though given the other teams that’ll be there, I see no reason to expect the entire building will be out to get us. Hey, maybe some Baylor fans will stick around from their early game and root for the Wolfpack.

Creighton also has a slight advantage in preparation for the altitude: Google tells me that Omaha is 1000 feet above sea level, while Raleigh is only 315 above. I am confident we can overcome this.