Filed under: NC State Basketball Game thread: No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton Go Pack By Steven Muma@akulawolf Mar 17, 2023, 3:42pm EDT

Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images It is so much fun being back in the NCAAs. Now let's go win a couple games. Wolfpack vs. Bluejays Tip time: 4 p.m. ET TV: TNT (Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Avery Johnson, Andy Katz) Online streaming: March Madness Live
